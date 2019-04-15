Kalank Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Hyderabad Is On Fire! Mumbai & Delhi To Pick Up

Kalank Advance Booking Update: One of the anticipated releases of the year, it is all set to hit the screens this Wednesday. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha, the periodic drama is touted to open really good, since no Bollywood flicks with such grandeur are released in recent times. Also, the movie will be benefitted of holiday arrival (Mahavir Jayanti) with the absence of any major releases.

With all going good for the movie, let’s take a look at the advance booking reports across the major centres in the country:

Mumbai

The multi-starrer Kalank is witnessing a decent buzz in Mumbai, but not on the expected lines. About 8-10% shows are filling fast and expected to show promising growth with just 2 days remaining for the release.

Delhi-NCR

With 12-15% filling fast shows, the capital region is performing on the better lines than Mumbai. Given the pull of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the north, the movie to perform better here.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has stayed cold till now for Kalank with just 6-7% filling fast shows, but might catch up very soon given the city’s record for all recent Bollywood big ticket releases.

Hyderabad

Kalank is all set for a rocking start in Hyderabad with an amazing 49-51% shows already in filling fast mode. Till tomorrow, houseful boards at several centres are expected.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is the least performing city but since Varun Dhawan enjoys a decent following across the centre, expected to pick up by tomorrow.

Kolkata and Chennai are below average with just countable filling fast shows.

