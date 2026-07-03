Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Raveena Tandon starrer Welcome To The Jungle is chasing the 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The action-adventure comedy now aims to beat Kesari Chapter 2 and become Ali’s 7th highest-grosser in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 7 global update!

How much has it earned worldwide in week 1?

The official figures are out, and Welcome To The Jungle has collected 137.39 crore gross worldwide. This includes 112.34 crore gross from India. The remaining 25.04 crore gross comes from the international markets.

Ahmed Khan’s directorial is currently the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 globally. With the weekend boost, Paresh Rawal co-starrer will beat Cocktail 2 (153.28 crore) and gain the fourth spot.

Also competing against Kesari Chapter 2

The action-adventure comedy is also competing against the 2025 release Kesari Chapter 2, which earned 149.64 crore gross in its lifetime. Surpassing it would make Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film worldwide in the post-COVID era. It needs 12.25 crore more in the kitty to achieve the tag. That’s another feat to look forward to this weekend.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3: 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.39 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 90.24 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 95.21 crore

India gross: 112.34 crore

Overseas gross: 25.04 crore

Worldwide gross: 137.39 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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