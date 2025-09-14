Barbarian director’s latest horror film Weapons is already available on digital platforms, yet the 94%-rated movie continues its impressive run at the global box office. With a worldwide total of $256.5 million, it currently ranks as the 16th highest-grossing movie of 2025. The film has already surpassed the $100 million mark internationally and is now closing in on the $150 million milestone in North America.

After outperforming several popular horror titles of 2025 like Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later, The Monkey, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bring Her Back, and Wolf Man, Weapons is now on track to overtake the lifetime earnings of not one but two acclaimed modern horror hits – Jordan Peele’s psychological horror Get Out (2017) and the popular slasher sequel Halloween (2018). Let’s see how much it needs to earn to reach this milestone.

Weapons vs. Get Out vs. Halloween – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of Weapons, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $145.6 million

International: $110.9 million

Worldwide: $256.5 million (as of today)

For comparison, let’s see how Get Out and Halloween performed globally:

Get Out: $259.9 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo)

worldwide (Box Office Mojo) Halloween: $259.9 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo)

With Weapons trailing by only about $3.4 million, it’s on the verge of surpassing the lifetime grosses of both these critically acclaimed horror hits, likely within the next few days.

Can Weapons Outgross Sinners & Final Destination: Bloodlines?

Both Sinners and Final Destination: Bloodlines exceeded initial box office projections. At the time of writing, the two horror hits have grossed $366.7 million and $310.4 million worldwide, respectively, making them the biggest genre successes of 2025 so far. Meanwhile, The Conjuring: Last Rites is rapidly catching up.

To overtake them, Weapons would need an additional $110.2 million to surpass Sinners and $53.9 million to outgross Bloodlines. However, with growing competition from the latest Conjuring installment, declining audience footfall, and the film already available on digital platforms, reaching these milestones now appears to be out of reach for Weapons. The final verdict should be out in the next few weeks.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Weapons Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle United Kingdom Box Office: Creates History For An Anime Film, Nearly Beats Mugen Train’s Lifetime Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News