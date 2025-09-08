Warner Bros Pictures’ original horror movie, Weapons, has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office during its fifth weekend. The Josh Brolin-starrer lost the #1 spot in the domestic box office ranking this weekend but has already gained solid returns on its decent production budget. Therefore, it is on the safe side as this horror flick with an original script is a superhit. Scroll below for the deets.

How much has the film earned domestically after 31 days?

The R-rated horror movie will now face competition from The Conjuring: Last Rites at the cinemas. Still, Josh Brolin’s movie collected $5.4 million at the domestic box office on its fifth three-day weekend. Despite losing 132 theaters on Friday, it witnessed a decline of 48.8% from last weekend. The original horror movie has hit the $143 million cume, becoming the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

Crosses $250 million mark worldwide!

Weapons has collected a decent $4.6 million this weekend at the overseas box office. It earned this number in over 73 markets with a drop of 51.1% from last weekend. The international collection has hit $108.5 million cume after over a month. Adding that to its domestic total, the worldwide collection of Weapons crossed the $250 million milestone. The movie’s global total after its 5th weekend is $251.5 million.

Here’s the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection

North America – $143.0 million

International – $108.5 million

Worldwide – $251.5 million

Enjoys 165% more collection than its break-even target!

Weapons was made on a budget of $38 million, and according to the industry’s rule, its break-even target was $95 million. The horror movie has achieved that way back and is now only counting profits at the box office. Josh Brolin’s film has earned 165% above its break-even target, raking in a profit of around $156.5 million worldwide. This horror original has thus emerged as one of the biggest gainers of the year.

More about the film

The Julia Garner-starrer is all set to beat Get Out, US, Annabelle, The Village, Halloween, and A Quiet Place: Day One‘s global haul and join the all-time top 30 highest-grossing horror movies worldwide in the following days. It is also expected to earn between $270 million and $295 million globally. Weapons follows the chilling mystery of a community thrown into turmoil when all but one child from the same class vanish on the same night at the same time, leaving everyone questioning who, or what, is behind their disappearance. It was released on August 8.

