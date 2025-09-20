Weapons has held a strong grip at the box office for over six weeks, but its momentum is slowly starting to fade. The film, directed by Zack Cregger, has already secured a place among the top five highest grossing horror films of the year, currently sitting in fourth place behind Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Now, with more than a month since its release, the movie has already made a huge profit, cementing its position as one of the year’s most successful horror projects.

Weapons Box Office: Worldwide Earnings Close to $262 Million

Worldwide, the total collection now stands at around $261.2 million, though the numbers have been hovering around the $260 million mark for several days. In North America, the Julia Garner and Amy Madigan led film has crossed nearly $150 million (per Box Office Mojo) , a performance that carried much of its global earnings. Still, it remains about $40 million away from the $300 million milestone, a figure it seems unlikely to reach during its original theatrical run. Many international theatres have already replaced the title with newer releases, limiting its chances of a stronger push overseas.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $148.4m

International – $112.8m

Total – $261.2m

Weapons’ Daily Earnings Hit Lowest Point

On Thursday, the film recorded its lowest ever daily gross domestically, bringing in only $184,000 from about 2,300 theatres, with an average of $79. This marked the weakest single-day performance since release and hinted that the box office run may be entering its final stage. Even so, one can expect a bump over the weekend before the figures slide back down during the weekdays.

Weapons Outperforms Fantastic Four: First Steps

Despite the drop, Weapons is still performing better than some other big titles. Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps brought in only about $69,000 on Thursday, falling well short of Weapons’ numbers. The film is also within touching distance of surpassing Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, which grossed $261.6 million, and could overtake it within a day.

Whether or not it eventually reaches $300 million worldwide, the film has already proved its dominance and its ability to compete with franchises and event films. Its theatrical journey is winding down, but the question now is how far the film will go before it finally leaves the big screen.

