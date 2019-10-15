War Box Office (Worldwide): Beats 3 Idiots, Kick & 4 Others With Its 400 Crore Plus Total!

War Box Office (Worldwide): War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is refusing to slow down at the box office and with lack of any big competition, the movie is making most of its open run. The movie in its worldwide run has crossed the 400 crore mark.

Till yesterday i.e. after the 13 days of theatrical run, War has earned 405.65 crores gross including India’s 326.15 crores gross (276.40 crores nett) and another 79.50 crores gross from overseas market. In a meanwhile, War has toppled Kick (377 crores), Happy New Year (385 crores), Simmba (393.01 crores), Dilwale (394 crores), 3 Idiots (395 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores) in the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners.

In coming 1 or 2 days, the movie is set to cross Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun (411.65 crores).

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War released on 2nd October 2019.

Meanwhile, actor Hrithik Roshan said that back-to-back success of “Super 30” and “War” encourages him to set his benchmark higher.

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of “War” in Mumbai on Friday. Accompanying the actor were co-stars Tiger Shorff and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

