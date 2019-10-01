War Box Office Pre Release Buzz (A Day Before): It’s Piping Hot & All Set For Bumper Opening

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor are all set to come with the action extravagan.za that the audience was waiting for a long time. War is less than a day a/way from the release and its piping hot in the trade as well as among the audience. The way YRF has pitched Hrithik & Tiger – two of the most popular action heroes of the country against each other has made the audience excited.

Let’s have a look at how the film is tracking as far as the pre-release buzz is concerned.

Reach

War has recorded terrific visibility among the audience. The trailers have got a stupendous response from people all over the nation and it has reached even in places where most of the Bollywood films don’t reach these days. Hrithik Roshan is finally seen in a role in which the audience loves him the most. Tiger Shroff is also back in his typical action image. The only thing different is that the scale is biggest ever for him and the efforts have paid off.

I’ll rate the current reach of War as 9.25/10.

Buzz

War is carrying an extreme level of buzz at this moment, the kind that is hardly ever observed for Bollywood films these days. The audience has been starved for a big action film lately and War is offering to fulfill those cravings.

The advance booking trend of the film has also proved that the audience will come in huge numbers to watch the film tomorrow and that speaks for itself.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 8.80/10.

Overall, War is all set to take one of the biggest openings of all time. I expect the opening to be somewhere in the 45-50 crores region. Though even higher opening is possible depending on the kind of word of mouth it generates tomorrow.

