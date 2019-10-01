Bigg Boss 13: This Season’s Nomination Process REVEALED & It Comes With An Interesting Twist!

The first nomination process of Bigg Boss 13 took place today. As per the sources, during the nominations, the girls had to give a dil (heart) to the male contestant they wanted to save, while the male contestant had a choice to take the heart and also save the girl who’s giving it to them.

If a male contestant scraps the heart, the girl who gave to them will get nominated. So, it’s a ‘give and take’ kind of nomination process. The source mentioned that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh gave the hearts to Siddharth Shukla. Whereas Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, and Bagga gave the hearts to Paras Chhabra.

Yesterday, during the food task, the Ghar Ki Maalkin aka Ameesha Patel gave a black heart to Siddharth Dey and Asim Riaz, which means that the two contestants are already nominated and the girls won’t be able to give them their hearts as the duo is already nominated.

So the options left with the female contestants to save among the men are Siddharth Shukla, Abu Malik and Paras Chhabra.

This is a never-seen-before nomination process. What would be interesting is to see if this task takes place peacefully or there are fights, as usual.

Check out the posts below:

In today’s episode, there will be a fight between Siddharth Shukla and Siddharth Dey regarding the distribution of food. The promo of the same was shared by the makers on their Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Ameesha Patel’s presence in the house has displeased the audience. A lot of fans have tweeted to Salman Khan and the makers to remove her from Bigg Boss 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!