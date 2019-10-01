The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu Is Back On The Show But With This Hilarious Twist!

The Kapil Sharma Show apart from spreading laughter has always been making the headlines for various other reasons too. Swapping Archana Puran Singh for Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge was much talked about when it happened back then.

There was a certain section of the audience who wanted Navjot Singh Sidhu back as the judge of the show. His uncontrollable laughter and shayaris were missed by the fans of the show. There was also a time when a cutout of Sidhu was put on the chair he used to sit to judge the show.

Kapil Sharma in this latest video brings back the memories of Sidhu Paaji. He’s seen reciting a hilarious Shayari while donning the look of Sidhu. He says “Mohattarma Archana, main do liney kehna chahta hu, ‘Mera ladka, mera ladka, main hu uska baap, meri kursi cheen li tumne, tumko lagega paap”

Check out the video below:

Recently, he shared a photograph with his wife Ginni Chatrath from their babymoon in Canada. In the image, the couple can be seen taking a stroll down the streets, hand-in-hand. “You and I in this beautiful world,” the comedian captioned the post on Instagram

The couple flew to Canada in July. Their baby is reportedly due in December. Kapil and Ginni married in December 2018. They later hosted wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai that was attended by many television and film stars.

