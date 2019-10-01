Yo Yo Honey Singh, Starting From Pagalpanti To A Single With Sidharth Malhotra-Nushrat Bharucha, Has A Lot Of Surprises!

If there is any singer who knows to make the audience move to his tunes then it ought to be the singing sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh. The star is loved by everyone as his songs always seem to be a crowd favourite.

This year is turning out to be the best year for the iconic singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh as he has delivered multiple songs this year and the remarkable moment would be the award that he received at the recent award show for the best music direction.

The singer recently came out and spoke about his upcoming projects. “Lots of things are coming. There is a song by me for the film Pagalpanti. There is a single featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha. I have another single coming up in December. It is a Christmas gift. It is a crazy song” shared the singer.

Earlier, five songs of the singer together had crossed the one billion benchmark and fans were ecstatic about the same, The singer has a loyal heard of fans who haven’t stopped loving him since the very start of his career.

Hearing about Yo Yo Honey Singh’s future projects fans have just gotten more excited and are now eagerly waiting for the above-mentioned songs to release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!