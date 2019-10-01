Ileana D’Cruz was in a steady relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. However, the couple broke up recently and the actress is coping her best with the heartbreak.

A few hours ago, the Barfi actress shared a cryptic but positive post on her Instagram story. The post indicates that she is gradually getting over the heartbreak.

Ileana D'Cruz's Latest Cryptic Post Hints That She Is Moving On From Her Break Up With Andrew Kneebone
Ileana shared a post by The Good Quotes which reads, “I Missed Myself. I’m Glad She’s Coming Back.”

Check the post below:

Meanwhile, the rumours of their break up started coming up after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Post the same, she had shared a post on her Insta once which confirmed that the couple indeed isn’t together anymore.

The post she had earlier shared read – In life you’re going to lose friends, family & partners, but no matter who walks out of your life, never lose yourself. The most important things to learn how to do is to love yourself when u feel unloved by those around u & be there for yourself when you feel like u have no one.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in a South film titled Amar Akbar Anthony (2018).

She will be next seen in two big Hindi films titled Pagalpanti and The Big Bull.

