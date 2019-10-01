Ileana D’Cruz was in a steady relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. However, the couple broke up recently and the actress is coping her best with the heartbreak.

A few hours ago, the Barfi actress shared a cryptic but positive post on her Instagram story. The post indicates that she is gradually getting over the heartbreak.

Ileana shared a post by The Good Quotes which reads, “I Missed Myself. I’m Glad She’s Coming Back.”

Check the post below:



Meanwhile, the rumours of their break up started coming up after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Post the same, she had shared a post on her Insta once which confirmed that the couple indeed isn’t together anymore.

The post she had earlier shared read – In life you’re going to lose friends, family & partners, but no matter who walks out of your life, never lose yourself. The most important things to learn how to do is to love yourself when u feel unloved by those around u & be there for yourself when you feel like u have no one.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in a South film titled Amar Akbar Anthony (2018).

She will be next seen in two big Hindi films titled Pagalpanti and The Big Bull.

