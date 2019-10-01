Ananya Panday Finds Night Shoots Difficult & It Has Tiger Shroff Connection With It

Ananya Panday made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 back in May. Now, in just a few months of her entry into Bollywood, the actress has already bagged two big projects. Ananya will be seen in Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli and Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. But more than excitement, Ananya is nervous for the shoot and it is all because of Tiger Shroff.

Talking about her hectic schedule, Ananya said, “It has been extremely hectic since Student of the Year 2 released. I started shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh immediately and I wasn’t shooting in Mumbai. I was shooting in Lucknow for nearly two full months and I had to frequently shuttle between Lucknow and Mumbai because I had brand commitments.”

Elaborating on her next film Khaali Peeli, Panday revealed that she will have to start shooting for the film at night and she is quite nervous about it, courtesy Tiger Shroff. She said, “Khaali Peeli is going to be constant nights now, which is very different because I have not done night shoots till date. Tiger would invariably fall asleep by 10 pm. Now, I am living on some other time zone but it’s very exciting, it’s a lot of fun and I am really really blessed. I am enjoying every moment of it.”

Talking about what keeps her going, she said, “What keeps me motivated is that I have always dreamt of this and I have always wanted this- my entire life. I think now that I am here, I just want to enjoy every single moment of it that I have. That’s what keeps me going. No complaints. I am honestly enjoying the hectic shoots. The other day, I was shooting a song in Mumbai in the day for Pati Patni Aur Woh and then doing longish scenes for Khaali Peeli at night.”

Ananya Panday will be seen next in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh, slated to release to December 2019. After that, Khaali Peeli will hit the screens in June 2020.

