Despite Being A Superstar, Mahesh Babu Still Remains Tensed Before The Release Of His Movies

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu who recently bagged the auspicious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his act in 2018 released Telugu venture Bharat Ane Nenu, happens to be all busy these days shooting for his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The Telugu superstar who shares a huge fan following not just in Telugu speaking states, but also all across, in an interview to a leading tabloid stated that he still gets nervous before his film’s release.

As Mahesh in an interview to Times Of India said, “No matter how many years you work in the showbiz industry, whenever your film is up for release, there is a bit of tension and excitement for every actor and they certainly go through it. If he says he is cool and calm, don’t believe him.”

Mahesh who has given numerous blockbuster hits in his career in form of Pokiri, Dookudu, Srimanthudu among others, further added, “There are so many aspects which go into a film and so many people who work tirelessly to make sure that the film comes out really well. With these experiences, anyone associated would certainly want the film to work from the bottom of their hearts. And, when you know that you have a good project in hand, the excitement which goes into your whole system is something which I can’t explain and you are eagerly waiting for that audience reaction. There are a lot of things happening and it’s an amazing feeling.”

The actor who was last on big screen early this year in Maharshi is busy wrapping up the final portions of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor essays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the Telugu venture which has Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite him in lead.

The Mahesh starrer is being helmed by director Anil Ravipudi, and it is slated to hit big screen in January 2020.

