Rana Daggubati’s Latest Post Sparks Health Debate Amongst Fans!

Rana Daggubati is well known for his performance in Baahubali and will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. But this time the actor has made it to the headlines, not because of his movies but reports regarding his health.

In the past few days, the reports on Rana’s deteriorating health was circulating all over the social media. It was being said that the actor visited US for a kidney transplant. Further, he himself cleared all the rumours.

Yesterday, Rana shared an Instagram post for brand promotion in which he looked skinny contrary to his bulky body. Expectedly, the post sparked the debate amongst the fans related to his health issues.

One of the users on Instagram asked, ” Omg, are you okay dear? You look so thin”, the other one said, “Looking sick..all good??”.

Check out some comments below:

We just hope that all is well with Rana!

Apart from his acting career Rana Daggubati is also engaged by taking up some interesting projects as producer. Couple of months ago, he signed up as a co-producer of the anticipated and upcoming biopic on Sri Lankan spin legend Muthiah Muralitharan.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi was earlier roped in to play the former Sri Lankan cricketer, who is one of leading wicket takers of the world.

Rana will co-produce the film along with Suresh Productions, in association with DAR Motion Pictures.

“Suresh Productions and I will associate with DAR Motion Pictures in telling the story of a legend through a legendary actor — Vijay Sethupathi — as Muthiah Muralitharan,” Rana said.

