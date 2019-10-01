Kalki Koechlin Embraces Her Baby Bump; This Time Without The Fear Of ‘Stuffing It’!

Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared her first pregnancy photograph flaunting her blossoming baby bump on social media.

Kalki on Monday took to Instagram to share the image. In the photograph, the Dev. D actress is seen sitting on a couch in a beautiful white cotton dress.

She captioned it: “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up!”

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media. She was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The couple got married in 2011 but separated after two years.

Later in September, she announced that she is pregnant with her first child and is date in December. She is planning to deliver her baby through water birthing in Goa.

On the work front, Kalki’s latest is the ZEE5 original web series Bhram. The actress, who recently made her Tamil film debut with Nerkonda Paarvai, is currently prepping for another web series.

