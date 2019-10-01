Pritam On The Sky Is Pink Song Dil Hi Toh Hai: “It’s A Joy To Work With Gulzar Saab”

The film The Sky Is Pink is one of the most talked-about films right now. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the film is a slice of life film that has already impressed many internationally. The trailer got immense love back home as well and the fans are waiting for the release for the film now. Not to forget, the first song from the film – Dil Hi Toh Hai by Pritam and Gulzar Saab, also made a special place in the audience’s heart.

Sung by Pritam, the song Dil Hi Toh Hai from Shonali Bose’ highly anticipated film is a romantic track which is picturised on lead pair Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. This song is one of Pritam’s favourite tracks from the film especially since its from his favourite genre – Romance. The lyrics are by Gulzar Saab and describe the endless feelings that one’s heart goes through when in love. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Antara Mitra, and Nikhil D’Souza.

Talking about the song, Pritam says, “It’s a joy to work with Gulzar Saab and an experience that I will treasure.”

On his work front, Pritam is also working on Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Kabir Khan’s 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Anurag Basu’s next, Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film festival and received a 15-minute standing ovation from the audience. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 11.

