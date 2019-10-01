Sameera Reddy Climbs Karnataka’s Tallest Peak With Her 2 Month Old Daughter!

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, which is the tallest peak in Karnataka. But what’s more is that the actress attempted the feat carrying her two-months old daughter Nyra!

Sameera on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the Mullayanagiri Peak. The actress said that she had to stop in the middle because she was out of breath.

Captioning the video, Sameera wrote, “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway because I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel and I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response!”

She added: “It’s very easy to feel low post baby and I’m super determined to not let it get me down! For moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!”

Sameera and her businessman hubby Akshai Varde in 2014 and the couple was blessed with thier first hcild, a baby boy in 2015. They couple named their son Hans and they welcomed their second bundle of joy Nyra in July this year.

