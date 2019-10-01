Hina Khan Flaunts Her Perfect Body In This Hot Green Dress, See Photos

Hina Khan is a fashionista and there’s no doubt in it. Almost every day, the actress shares stunning photos on her Instagram page. Her pics not only leave us in awe of her beauty but also give us major fashion and outfit goals.

The actress shared a few pics on her Instagram page and she looks drop-dead gorgeous! Hina Khan is wearing a long green dress with balloon sleeves. She has set her hair with middle partition and nude make which has accentuated the entire look.

Looking at these photos, all we can say is green has never looked so hot before. The former Bigg Boss contestant captioned the photos, “Green Girl ☘️”.

Take a look at her pics below:

On the work front, Hina Khan recently confirmed that she won’t be returning to Kasautii Zindagii Kay, anymore. The news has left her fans heartbroken who were hoping that she might return as Komolika soon.

Hina was a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay for at least 6 months. With her promising vamp act and sexy looks, she impressed the TV audience. However, to focus on her film career, she quit the show. But the makers, as well as the actress, always mentioned that there are chances of her returning. It’s not happening anymore. Actress Aamna Sharif replaced Hina Khan as Komolika in the show.

Post quitting the show, she made her debut at Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet this year.

Currently, Hina Khan is working with Vikram Bhatt for his upcoming film. This film will mark her debut in Bollywood.

