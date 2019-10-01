Ragini Khanna: “Not One Recommendation Call Has Ever Been Made For Me”

She has Govinda as her uncle and Krushna Abhishek as her cousin, but actress Ragini Khanna insists that she has never used her family lineage to get work for herself. After having spend over a decade in the showbiz, Ragini today is a name to reckon with.

While Ragini’s grandmother was singer-actress Nirmala Devi, her mother Kaamini Khanna is a writer, music director, singer and anchor.Speaking about being a self made actor, Ragini was quoted by News18 saying, “As an artiste, I have refrained from telling people about my family. When I was starting out, I never told anyone who I was. I went as a random person who aspired to be an actor. Not one recommendation call has ever been made for me to get any acting opportunity.”

Ragini say’s its disheartening when people assume that a person with an industry background gets work easy. She adds, “I know how hard I have worked to make my career. But someone from outside will say oh she is so-and-so’s niece or granddaughter. Despite giving thousands of auditions, people think I have got jobs because of recommendations.”

On the professional front Ragini was last seen in ZEE5’s Posham Pa alongside Mahie Gill and Sayani Gupta. The film is a dark tale of a mother who pushes her daughters into pursuing a life of crime. The psychological thriller is inspired by true events and features Ragini playing a sociopath.

Ragini has also been a part of several daily soap drama’s and comedy show’s.

