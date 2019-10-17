War Box Office Day 15: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Keeps Chugging Along

War kept chugging along on Wednesday as collections stood at 3.20 crores*. The festival season has started and this time period is not really conducive for films to bring in great numbers. Hence, whatever is coming in is bonus numbers for the Siddharth Anand directed film.

Currently, the film stands at 283.80 crores* and the overall numbers would be around 287 crores before the week comes to a close. Though there are multiple films releasing this weekend, War would stay on to be the first choice of the audiences with some good jumps expected on Saturday and Sunday.

What has to be seen is whether Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff would enter the 300 Crore Club over the weekend itself or would they have to wait till Monday. However, though it once seemed like the lifetime collections would be in the 325-350 crores zone, for now the best case scenario looks like 320 crores finish. Nonetheless, the Yash Raj production is still a major success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as we production and distribution sources

