Have Rumoured Love Birds Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Called It Quits?

With Imitiaz Ali’s revival of Love Aaj Kal, there was a romance brewing even in actor Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s real lives. The duo were often spotted at public outings together, would travel miles apart to each other’s film sets in order to spend time, but looks like the Aaj Kal stars have already parted ways!

If the industry rumor mill is anything to go then it is being speculated that as much as things were blooming while the duo were working together on the sets of Imtiaz Ali’s next, they took a turn for the worse when Sara and Kartik headed for their upcoming individual projects. Having their hands full with some super exciting projects, the stakes are indeed high and the ‘me time’, way less!

According to a source close to Mumbai Mirror, the couple has decided to focus on their professional front and called it quits! “The reason for the decision was more professional than personal. Both actors are on a career high, and despite their best efforts, given their hectic schedules, they are finding it difficult to snatch some “we time” after they wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s #AajKal and moved on to different projects,” reveals the report.

It breaks our heart to see the cuties parting ways after a summer full of romance starting from the film sets to spending some time at Sara’s ancestral house, Pataudis, and Kartik supporting her debut ramp walk with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While Kartik Aaryan on one hand has just wrapped up the Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, he has also moved onto the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa alongside Kiara Advani. There’s also Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor which is all set to go on floors next month.

Sara on the other hand, is busy working with Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!