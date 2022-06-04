Ever since the makers unveiled the first poster of Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil people are going gaga over it. As the South flick finally hits the theatre it is getting a tremendous response from the fans of the lead actors. Let’s have a look at the film’s advance booking status for the day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the South actioner is reportedly the second instalment in Lokesh Cinematic Universe, with the first instalment being Kaithi. Even the director had advised people to watch his earlier film to have a better idea about the latest release. Scroll below to check the advance booking in the major cities.

Mumbai

Vikram has created a lot of buzz since its first announcement as the lead cast star cast looks promising. However, in Mumbai, there are very less shows which are currently booked.

Delhi

Although other South Indian films have done great box office business in the region but for the Kamal Haasan starrer there are hardly any bookings in New Delhi.

Bengaluru

Although there is no Hindi and Telugu version in the region, but Bengaluru is running Vikram in its original language Tamil and looking at advance booking status it is safe to say all the shows will be occupied in the second half of the day. Currently close to 80% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

The Hindi version has hardly any bookings while the Telugu version shows are almost booked. If you’re in the region and planning to watch Kamal Haasan’s film you better hurry.

Pune

There are very minimum theatres that are running Vikram and among them, only 5% of shows are only booked.

Chennai

The city never disappoints when it comes to advance bookings. Currently, for the Kamal Haasan starrer, more than 90% of shows are already booked for the day and they’re filling faster.

Kochi

Even in Kochi, people are making their way to the cinema halls as here also more than 90% of shows are booked for Vikram.

