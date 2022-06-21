Director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s action entertainer ‘Vikram’, featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has now smashed all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu, grossing over 150 crores in just 17 days in the state.

Reportedly, the film has surpassed the 5-year-old record of Baahubali 2 in Tamil Nadu. The sequel of Baahubali had made 152 crores gross, while this Kamal Haasan led film has amassed 155 crores in just 17 days.

Vikram, which has been having a dream run at the box office, was expected to overtake ‘Baahubali 2’ to emerge as the top grosser in the state during the weekend.

As expected, the film has now smashed ‘Baahubali 2”s record in Tamil Nadu.

Last week, the unit of the film had organised a huge success meet in which, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film’s distribution rights for Tamil Nadu had disclosed, “We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil film has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. “

Sanjay Wadhwa, the managing director of AP International, which is the international distribution partner of the film, had also said, “I will be glad to inform you that overseas collections of ‘Vikram’ will touch Rs 100 crore by Monday.”

Meanwhile, Vikram has made a monstrous total of 351 crores* at the worldwide box office in a theatrical run of 17 days. With the positive word-of-mouth and big jumps on the weekend, the film is all set to hit 400 crores very soon and now, even the mark of 500 crores looks a possibility.

