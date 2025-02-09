Ajith Kumar’s latest release, Vidaamuyarchi, is maintaining its pace at the box office, and in four days, the action thriller stands at an estimated total of 62.75 crore at the box office. The film might enter the 100 crore club during the second weekend at the box office.

Ajith Kumar’s Last Hit

Thala Ajith’s last hit at the box office was also his last theatrical release – Thunivu. The action thriller arrived on the box office in 2023 and earned accolades, earning 121.87 crore at the box office in total.

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Sunday, February 9, the film earned 13 – 13.5 crore at the box office. This is almost the same range of numbers than what was earned on the previous day, Saturday.

The first weekend numbers of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s action thriller earned almost 16% higher than Thunivu’s first weekend, which brought 54 crore at the box office. Vidaamuyarchi earned 62.75 crore in its first weekend.

Check out the total four days of Vidaamuyarchi VS Thunivu at the box office.

Day 1: 26 crore VS 22.9 crore

Day 2: 10.25 crore VS 11.8 crore

Day 3: 13.5 crore VS 8.30 crore

Day 4: 13 crore* VS 11 crore

Total: 62.75 crore* VS 54 crore

Thala Ajith’s post-COVID Box Office

Post-COVID, Ajith Kumar arrived at the box office thrice – Valmai in 2022, Thunivu in 2023, and Vidaamuyarchi in 2024. The previous two arrivals have crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office, and Vidaamuyarchi is on its way to touching the target.

