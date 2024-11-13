Venom 3 has benefitted from Veterans Day at the box office in North America. Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, experienced a significant rise on the third Monday. The film is benefitting as there are no big releases. It will slow down once the big three releases – Wicked Part 1, Gladiator II, and Moana 2. Scroll below for the deets.

Tom Hardy is one of the most adept actors in the industry, who is also loved by the fans as Eddie Brock. The films may disappoint, but Tom as Eddie is a perfect casting, and the audience will surely miss seeing him in the character if he never returns. The first film in the franchise came out in 2018. Although many might have thought Venom 3 would also suffer the same fate as Joker 2, luckily, it is not only just surviving but is gradually passing several milestones.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report Venom: The Last Dance grossed a franchise record $2.6 million on its third Monday, higher than both the previous movies. The report revealed the numbers collected by the first and second films. Venom collected $1.3 million on its third Monday, and the sequel, Let There Be Carnage, also collected $1.3 million. The threequel has raked in twice its predecessors and a hike of 19.3% from the previous Monday.

Venom 3 has hit a $117.1 million cume in the United States and is reportedly eyeing a $150 million run in North America. At the international box office, it collected $279.40 million, and allied with the domestic gross; the film has reached a $396.40 million global cume.

It is around $4 million away from the $400 million milestone, and the film had a reported budget of $120 million. Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy, was released in the United States on October 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

