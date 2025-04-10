Veera Dheera Sooran, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is managing to keep going at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has earned a respectable sum but it is yet to become a successful affair. The good thing is, despite a reduction of shows during the second week, it has been enjoying a steady run. Will this trend help to recover the film’s total budget? Let’s take a look at it!

Veera Dheera Sooran on day 14

It seems that favorable audience reactions have worked in favor so far. Yesterday, on day 14, the Kollywood action thriller started with 11% occupancy in morning shows. In the afternoon shows, the occupancy went up to 14%. In the evening, it had an occupancy of 13%, which went up to 15% in night shows.

With such occupancy, Veera Dheera Sooran earned an estimated 1.09 crores on day 14. This is a rock-steady trend compared to day 13’s 1.10 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 40.79 crore net at the Indian box office.

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, Veera Dheera Sooran is made on a budget of 55 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 40.79 crores already, thus recovering 74.16% of the total cost. From here, it needs to earn 14.21 crores more to recover the entire budget and enter the safe zone.

Today, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has arrived in theatres, thus significantly denting the showcasing of Chiyaan Vikram’s film. Still, if the latter manages to show a healthy jump during the third weekend, it will have an outside chance of making a full recovery and avoiding the losing verdict.

More about the film

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, Veera Dheera Sooran also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 27 in Tamil and Telugu. It is backed by HR Pictures.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

