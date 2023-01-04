Just when it seemed that it would all boil down to Pathaan bringing cheers at the box office and it would be only Avatar: The Way of Water and Drishyam 2 that will keep the box office engaged, it’s the arrival of Ved which has gladdened the hearts of the trade (well, at least in Maharashtra).

The last release of 2022, Ved has emerged as a very good success in quick time and there is so much more that it’s set to accomplish in weeks to come. If the start of the film was quite good at 2.25 crores, the growth on subsequent days (Saturday – 3.25 crore, Sunday – 4.50 crore) is what set it up well for a 10 crores weekend. However the fact that it has been accepted quite well by the audience was well established on Monday when 2.90 crores came in. Now given the fact that the film was coming off a holiday weekend, to have better collections than Friday on a working day is a testimony to the fact that the numbers are not going to die down soon.

This was evidenced on Tuesday when collections stayed on to be rock steady with 2.65 crores more coming in. This reaffirms that Riteish Deshmukh starrer Ved has delivered a biggie here as an actor, producer and director, and along with Genelia D’Souza, he is set to keep the show running for many more weeks. So far, the film had collected 15.67 crores at the box office and as of now there is no upper number that one can put on where eventually would the film land.

