The South entertainment industry is currently booming with success. The recently released Tamil movie, Valimai starring south superstar Ajith Kumar has now started on a great note at the Box Office.

Just yesterday, it was revealed that the Ajith starrer had a great first-day opening considering its non-holiday release and that the film also left behind thalapathy Vijay’s Master at the Box-office. Now let’s check on to see how the movie has fared in terms of worldwide collections.

Coming back to the topic, Ajith Kumar‘s starrer Valimai has reportedly done a good job at the Box Office considering the movie had a non-holiday release. It is noted that the South Indian film has gone to bag a sum of Rs 100 Crore at the Box Office in terms of worldwide collections. The movie went on to earn a big figure of Rs 34 Crore in just Tamil Nadu on the first day.

Talking about the same, the worldwide score for Ajith Kumar’s Valimai on the first day came out to be around Rs 59.48 cr. On the second day of the movie, the worldwide box office results came out to be Rs 35.74 Cr. Talking about the third day of its release, the movie reportedly crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore, worldwide. Though the exact number hasn’t been revealed as of now, it is sure that the movie is bagging some decent numbers.

Hmm.. but is this much enough to call it a grand opening for a star like Ajith?

Talking about the movie, Valimai is directed by Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor. The movie sees Ajith Kumar working alongside a talented star cast of Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Gurbani Judge. The movie was filmed on a huge budget of Rs 150 crore and with its correct growth, the movie will surely gain quite a success in the worldwide Box Office.

