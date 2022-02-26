The Tollywood industry is attaining success at a whole new level and a whole new pace. With the Telugu industry witnessing a lovely response at the box office due to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, it’s now time for the Tamil industry to bask in this ray of success, with Superstar Ajith Kumar’s latest release. Read on to know Valimai Box Office (Day 1).

The recently released South movie has had an extravaganza start in the Tamil Nadu at the BO, as the numbers are out and have recorded the biggest first-day box office collections for the actor.

So, Ajith Kumar’s starrer Valimai has recorded one of the biggest first-day box office successes in Tamil Nadu. The movie was said to be released across 565 locations in Tamil Nadu and has reportedly bagged an approximate number of Rs. 27-28 crores on Thursday, making it the second-best overall record after Sarkar.

While the initial numbers for Ajith Kumar’s movie from territories like Salem, NSA, etc were noted to gross a sum of Rs. 25 crores in the BO, districts like Chengalpat and Coimbatore are said to have nearly broken their all-time collection record, making it reach to a stunning Rs. 27 crores mark. This makes it one of the biggest grossed movies in Tamil Nadu breaking the record of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master (Rs. 25.26 crores).

Let’s check out the day one territory collection for Valimai in Tamil Nadu BO

North-South Arcot: Rs. 3.30 crores

Madurai – Ramanathapuram: Rs. 3.20 crores

Trichy-Tanjore: Rs. 2.50 crores

Salem: Rs. 2.30 crores

Tirunelveli – Kanyakumari: Rs. 1.60 crores

Talking about the movie, Valimai is a South Indian Mystery/Thriller, which is directed by H. Vinoth. The story revolves around Arjun who is a police officer and is on a mission to bring down a group of violent bikers who are crucial suspects of a murder case. The movie starring Ajith Kumar also shows actors like Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge in the movie.

