Malayalam Box Office has yet again struck back with another great film, churning out great numbers at the box office. Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys has earned 20.60 crore net in India and 33.75 crore gross worldwide with 10 crore overseas collection.

Vaazha Box Office Collection Day 17

On the seventeenth day, the third Sunday, the Malayalam comedy took a high jump of 110% from Friday and collected 1.05 crore at the box office. The film earned 0.5 crore on the third Friday and 0.8 crore on the third Saturday.

The third weekend of the film earned 2.35 crore in total. The film earned as much as the second Monday, and this jump on the third Sunday might be a very good sign that the film will stick to the pace over the week.

Ready To Axe Mammootty!

The film with 20.60 crore in India is currently at the tenth spot in the list of highest grossing Malayalam films of 2024. It is only 1.60 crore away to snatch the ninth spot from Mammootty’s Abraham Ozler and push the film to the tenth spot. Interestingly, Abraham Ozler was the first Malayalam hit of the year 2024.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide in 2024.

1. Manjummel Boys: 142 crore

2. Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 85.24 crore

3. Aavesham: 85.16 crore

4. Premalu: 76.10 crore

5. Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil: 47.83 crore

6. Varshangalkku Shesham: 38.94 crore

7. Turbo: 34.37 crore

8. Bramayugam: 27.00 crore

9. Abraham Ozler: 21.00 crore

10. Vaazha: 20.60 crore

About Vaazha

Rated 7.6 on IMDb, the Malayalam comedy-drama is directed by Anand Menon. The official synopsis of the film says, “Four friends deemed ‘losers’ face immense pressure from parents and society upon entering adulthood. Their emotional tale sees them embark on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, where love ultimately triumphs over judgment.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Malayalam films of 2024 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vaazhai Box Office Collection Day 10: 156% Growth On 2nd Sunday Than Friday, Only 3.15 Crore Away To Axe Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam From Top 10 Tamil Grossers Worldwide!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News