Uunchai Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is well known for making family dramas that create a storm at the box office. His latest film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzonpa has created quite a buzz on social media and fans have been eagerly waiting for the release.

The film, which was released on Friday, opened to a decent start. Barjatya’s film earned 1.81 crores on opening day but over the weekend, it got the audience’s approval through positive word-of-mouth. This relatively translated into good growth on both Saturday and Sunday.

Uunchai collected 3.64 crores on Saturday. The film skyrocketed in its box office collection on Day 3. Its single-day collection was Rs 5 crore. This has laid a platform for the film to record a healthy trend on weekdays. The overall collection now stands at 10.45 crores.

As early trends came in, Sooraj Barjatya saw an expected drop on Monday collecting 1.50-2 crores on day 4. Even though the collection may not be huge considering the cast, the film is also competing with Marvel’s latest release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As positive word of mouth is in the film’s favour, the film is expected to see growth in the coming days.

With Uunchai, Sooraj Barjatya has returned to direction after eight years following the release of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. The film starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor as the lead.

Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films backed Barjatya’s film follow three aged friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp, to fulfill their fourth friend’s last wish. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional, and spiritual journey for the three of them. The songs of Uunchai are composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil. The film score is composed by George Joseph.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

