The Upendra starrer Kannada dystopian science fiction action film, UI has been released in the theatres today (December 20). The film has been directed and written by Upendra. Even though the movie is mounted at a grand scale of almost 100 crore, the movie has opened to mixed reviews. Despite a low buzz, the movie might witness a decent start on its first day at the box office. According to our prediction, the movie might witness an opening between 6 to 8 crores.

UI Box Office Opening Day Prediction

Reportedly, UI’s advance booking for Day 1 comes to 2.60 crores. The Upendra starrer can be expected to open between 6 to 8 crores. The movie however, will see a lesser opening collection than Upendra’s previous film, the 2023 film Kabzaa. The primary reason behind the same can be because of the low buzz which might result in the film staying in the lower levels atleast in the first week. For the unversed, Kabzaa witnessed an opening day collection of 10.35 crore. However, it seems that UI will see an opening below 10 crores.

UI To Mostly Garner Momentum In Karnataka

UI will reportedly open to 1400 screens across the country out of which there will be 850 in Karnataka itself. The Upendra starrer is expected to mainly do well in the state of Karnataka. This is followed by 178 screens in Telengana and 190 screens in Andhra Pradesh.

Tough Competition For UI At The Box Office

The Upendra starrer could have witnessed an opening of more than 10 crores if not for a tough competition at the box office. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 storm is already sweeping away all the footfalls in its ongoing run. On the other hand, UI is also locking horns with the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Viduthalai 2 at the box office.

It will be interesting to see whether the opening day of UI matches with our prediction. The Upendra starrer is set in the 2040 era wherein corruption, poverty and all kinds of evil are prevalent in the society. The movie also stars Reeshma Nanaiah, Sunny Leone and Sadhu Kokila in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

