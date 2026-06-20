Sai Tamhankar and Jitendra Joshi’s Tumbadchi Manjula has entered its third week at the Indian box office. Vividh Korgaonkar’s comedy horror is now just 20 lakh away from gaining the hit tag, and joining the leagues of Deool Band 2, Krantijyoti Vidyalay, and others. Scroll below for the day 15 update!

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Tumbadchi Manjula collected 30 lakh on day 15 at the Indian box office. The second week wrapped up on a stable note, and the film continues to find audiences even in its third week. It has been facing competition from Deool Band 2, but both films are finding their audiences.

The total India net collection now stands at 11.80 crore. It is the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 13.92 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.85 crore

Week 2: 5.65 crore

Day 15: 30 lakh

Total: 11.80 crore

Will gain the hit tag today!

Made on a budget of 6 crore, Tumbadchi Manjula has registered returns of 5.80 crore in India.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn double its investment to officially earn the hit tag. For Usha Nadkarni‘s co-starrer, the target is 12 crore. With 11.80 crore already in the bag, the film is just 20 lakh away. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked today, with a favorable Saturday boost. Exciting times ahead!

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 15 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 11.80 crore

ROI: 5.80 crore

ROI%: 96.66%

India gross: 13.92 crore

Verdict: Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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