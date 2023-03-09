Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Here begins the test of time after the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer opened on expected lines. This Luv Ranjan rom-com was raved about by the majority of the critics but received a mixed response from the audience. Scroll below for details as we update you on the situation at the ticket windows during today’s early shows.

TJMM was released in the theatres on Holi, enjoying a 5-day extended weekend. Although morning and afternoon shows were shut at many locations across the country owing to festivities, the evening shows witnessed a major growth, bringing in a total of 15.73 crores on opening day.

Today is a normal working day, so one expected a little dip in footfalls. And that is exactly what is happening as the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is witnessing a slow start during early shows today. As per the latest box office trends, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has registered morning occupancy in the 9-10% range on Day 2.

The evening shows are expected to grow, just like on Day 1. Will Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar bring in double-digit collections on Day 2? Predicting that is pretty much a ‘wait and watch’ scenario! However, it remains crucial for the film to pick up positive word of mouth, attracting footfalls to the theatres. The audience has been missing a classic rom-com in Bollywood for a while now, and TJMM is undoubtedly a one-time watch (at the least)!

