She may not have been aggressively driving her PR and her last release was Baaghi 3 that had released exactly three years back on 6th March 2020. However, the fact remains that Shraddha Kapoor is one of the rare actresses to have been consistently seeing big opening days for films featuring her.

Even Baaghi 3 had netted 17.50 crores on its opening day and could well have been a comfortable 100 Crore Club success before the pandemic struck. Well, she doesn’t have to worry anymore as she will score a comfortable century with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has taken a good start at the box office and found a place amongst the Top-5, hence surpassing ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2, which had eventually entered the 100 Crore Club. The others in the list are all huge winners, be it Baaghi 2, Saaho or Ek Villain, each of which also scored a century.

Let’s take a look at the Top-10 biggest opening days for films with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead:

Baaghi 2 – 25.10 crores Saaho – 24.40 crores Baaghi 3 – 17.50 crores Ek Villain – 16.70 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 15.73 crores ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – 14.30 crores Half Girlfriend – 10.27 crores Street Dancer 3D – 10.26 crores Chhichhore – 7.32 crores Stree – 6.82 crores

In fact she also holds the record for each of her films in the Top-10 list, eventually scoring a century each, barring Half Girlfriend and Street Dancer 3D. While Half Girlfriend started at 10.27 crores and closed at 60.30 crores, Street Dancer 3D had a similar start as well [10.26 crores] though a better lifetime of 75 crores. By the look of things, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would be much better in the final run and eventually turn out to be her biggest ever by going past Baaghi 2 lifetime of 166 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan X Dhoom 4: Did Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Just Drop The Biggest Bomb? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Twitter Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News