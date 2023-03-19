Though there are over 100 Hindi releases that have done a business of over 100 crores at the box office, majority of these are in action, drama, comedy or pure romance space. Barely a few romcoms have managed to make it to this list and that can well be seen from the fact that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is now only the seventh film belonging to this genre to find a place in there. This further shows how tough it is for this genre to find an audience on a large scale at the pan-India level.

That’s also the reason why barring a couple of films (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – both starring Ranbir Kapoor), the majority have been made at a restricted budget and scale. No wonder the box office outcome, too is limited for this genre, with only two films managing to go past the 150 crores mark and one coming close to that. Rest all have ended their run in 100-120 crores range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at the lifetime score of these eight romcoms which broke through into the 100 Crore Club & Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has now find a place in this list.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 188.92 crores Tanu Weds Manu Returns – 152 crores Dream Girl – 142.26 crores Bala – 117 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.60 crores Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 109 crores De De Pyaar De – 103.50 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 101.44 crores* (still playing)

As you read this, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would have crossed the lifetime score of De De Pyaar De. By tomorrow or the day after, it should cross Sonu K Titu Ki Sweety lifetime too, hence emerging as the biggest grosser for Luv Ranjan.

By Friday, Bala and Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be history as well, though that would be all for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar when it comes to moving up the list of romcoms since Dream Girl would be unassailable at 142.26 crores. Eventually, the film will find itself at the 4th spot.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Witnesses A Huge Jump, Bollywood Gets Its Second 100 Crore Film In 2023 After Pathaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News