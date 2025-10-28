Jared Leto’s sci-fi actioner Tron: Ares, which hit the big screen on October 10, 2025, is in its third week in theaters and has so far grossed $123.4 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo). This means the third Tron entry still needs to earn around $56.6 million more to cover its estimated production budget of $180 million (per The Numbers).

However, the film would need to gross approximately $450 million to break even at the box office (using the 2.5x multiplier rule), a target that now appears to be out of reach. That said, Tron: Ares has already outperformed several popular titles, including Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016), and Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige (2006).

As it continues its theatrical run, the film is now closing in on an often-overlooked superhero movie starring Sinners actor Michael B. Jordan. We’re talking about the 2012 sci-fi superhero flick Chronicle. Here’s how much Tron: Ares needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. Chronicle – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $63.4 million

International: $60 million

Worldwide: $123.4 million

Chronicle – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $64.6 million

International: $62 million

Worldwide: $126.6 million

Based on the above figures, the latest Tron installment still needs to earn around $3.2 million to outgross the Michael B. Jordan-starrer in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, Tron: Ares is expected to surpass that mark within the next few days.

Chronicle’s Impressive Earnings-To-Budget Ratio

The 2012 superhero film was produced on an estimated budget of $12 million. With a worldwide gross of $126.6 million, it earned an impressive 10.6 times its production cost, a remarkable feat for an under-the-radar release. Not many modestly budgeted superhero films have achieved such a strong return on investment.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

