The latest Tron installment, Tron: Ares, is on the verge of completing five weeks in theaters. With a current global haul of $140.2 million, the Jared Leto starrer has now broken into the top 25 highest-grossing titles of 2025 after beating Ballerina’s $137.2 million worldwide total, as per Box Office Mojo. Now, it’s just inches away from outgrossing its next 2025 target – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy ($140.4 million) in global earnings.

While it remains to be seen whether Tron: Ares can surpass the $150 million milestone, the film has already overtaken several past hits. It is now closing in on Duncan Jones’ 92%-rated sci-fi thriller Source Code (2011), starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role. Here’s how much more Tron: Ares needs to earn globally to outgross Source Code.

Tron: Ares vs. Source Code – Box Office Comparison

According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stand at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

North America: $72 million

International: $68.2 million

Worldwide: $140.2 million

Source Code – Box Office Summary

North America: $54.7 million

International: $92.6 million

Worldwide: $147.3 million

As the above figures indicate, the Jared Leto-led sci-fi actioner currently trails the Jake Gyllenhaal starrer by around $7.1 million in worldwide earnings. This means Tron: Ares could still surpass Source Code if it gains the right momentum and receives a final push at the global box office. The box office outcome will become clear in the coming weeks.

How Far Is Tron: Ares From Tron: Legacy?

While the third Tron film has already surpassed the first movie’s $33 million lifetime earnings, it’s still far away from catching up with Tron: Legacy, which earned an impressive $400 million globally. For Tron: Ares to outperform it, the film would need to collect roughly $260 million more worldwide, a target that now appears to be out of reach.

What Is Tron: Ares About?

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Tron: Ares – Official Trailer

