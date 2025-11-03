October proved to be a difficult month for some big-budget Hollywood releases, including Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine and Jared Leto’s Tron: Ares. The latter, a sci-fi action film and the third installment in the Tron film series, received a modest critics’ score of 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, which didn’t exactly help its global box office performance.

That said, with a current global haul of $133.9 million, the sci-fi film has secured a spot among the top 30 highest-grossing titles of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo). And in the process, it has recently outgrossed Mickey 17, the sci-fi dark comedy from Bong Joon-ho, which has earned around $133.3 million worldwide.

And now, it is steadily approaching the total worldwide gross of Ana de Armas’ popular action film, Ballerina. Here’s how much Tron: Ares must earn to outgross it in worldwide earnings.

Tron: Ares vs. Ballerina – Box Office Comparison

According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stand at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $67.9 million

International: $66 million

Worldwide: $133.9 million

Ballerina – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $58 million

International: $79.2 million

Worldwide: $137.2 million

Based on these numbers, Tron: Ares is still trailing the Ana de Armas-led action thriller by around $3.3 million worldwide. However, with the latest Tron entry continuing its theatrical run, it is expected to close the gap and potentially overtake the John Wick spinoff before its box office run concludes.

Can Tron: Ares Enter 2025’s Top 25?

With a current worldwide total of $133.9 million, Tron: Ares currently ranks 27th among the highest-grossing films of 2025. To break into the year’s top 25, it must overtake the Japanese animated actioner Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc globally, which sits ahead by approximately $5.1 million. Given its current momentum, Tron: Ares appears well-positioned to reach that milestone before its theatrical run ends. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

More About Tron: Ares

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

