Disney’s box office dud Tron: Ares is inching closer to surpassing the ultimate action classic starring Bruce Willis – Die Hard. This will be a significant achievement for the Jared Leto-starrer. It is good for its morals amid the disappointing box office run. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, and Gillian Anderson. Despite such an amazing and talented cast, the film fails to entertain the fans and emerge as a box office success.

Tron: Ares’ latest box office collection worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Disney’s Tron: Ares’ box office collection dropped below the $100k mark on this Thursday as it earned just $89k at the domestic box office. The film dropped by 56.7% from last Thursday, bringing the domestic total to $72.10 million.

Internationally, the performance is even worse for this sci-fi flick. It collected just $68.23 million at the overseas box office after thirty-five days. Allied to the domestic cume of $72.1 million, the worldwide gross reached $140.3 million. It is tracking to hit the $150 million mark this weekend and in the upcoming week.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $72.1 million

International – $68.2 million

Worldwide – $140.3 million

Set to beat the ultimate classic flick, Die Hard

The 1988 action film Die Hard, directed by John McTiernan, is a cult classic featuring Bruce Willis in one of his most memorable roles in Hollywood. It is now considered one of the greatest action films of all time. It changes Willis and Alan Rickman‘s careers for the best. Rickman became a celebrity. Die Hard collected $143.6 million worldwide during its lifetime.

Tron: Ares is less than $4 million away from surpassing the global haul of Die Hard. It will elevate the Disney film’s status to some extent amid its dull box office run. Die Hard created a franchise with its enormous success. But the same cannot be said for Tron 3.

More about Tron: Ares

The story follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.

