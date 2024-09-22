Despite the hype surrounding the film, Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment’s Transformers One clocked in a modest opening weekend. The animation film dethroned Beetlejuice Beetlejuice from the top spot at the domestic box office, but only by a small margin.

The first animation film in over three decades in the billion-dollar franchise opened in theaters across North America on September 20, 2024. Transformers One was tracking to open to $30 million to $35 million in North America. However, the film took in a modest $9.5 million on the first day, indicating it was pacing a lower-than-expected $30 million haul.

According to Deadline, Transformers One beat Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to take the top spot, but only by a narrow margin. The bots reportedly earned $26.3 Million in the opening weekend. Meanwhile, The sequel to the 1988 cult classic Beetlejuice entered its third weekend with $25 million, falling slightly behind the bots. It is unlikely the animated film will retain the top spot in its second weekend, considering Universal’s The Wild Robot is set to make its debut on September 27, 2024. The Wild Robot is tracking to earn over $30 million in its debut weekend.

Despite trying to broaden its audience with a PG rating, Transformers One’s box office performance has been underwhelming. However, the film received glowing reviews from both critics and the audience.

Transformers One landed a A CinemaScore from moviegoers on Opening Day. It also has an 89% critic score and a near-perfect 98% audience rating from over a thousand people on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Multiple viewers urged people to watch the film ubiquitously described as “incredibly good. Exciting and very entertaining.”

A review read, “Go see it now. It’s definitely worth the watch, especially to see how it all began.”

Transformers One is playing in theaters near you.

