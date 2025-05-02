The Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer Marvel flick, Thunderbolts* was released in the theatres on May 2, 2025. The film kicked off on a decent note. The movie also managed to garner an impressive critics and audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thunderbolts* Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Deadline, in its opening collection, the Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer minted $11 million. The movie added another feather to its cap by attaining an audience Rotten Tomatoes rating of a whopping 96%, while the critics’ rating was at 88%. Interestingly, the film remained 23% higher than the audience rating of Captain America: Brave New World, which had garnered a rating of 78% upon its release on February 14, 2025.

Talking about the opening collection of Thunderbolts*, it remained 8.33% lower than the opening of Captain America: Brave New World. For the unversed, the Anthony Mackie starrer had opened at $12 million. However, Thunderbolts* surpassed the opening collection of Eternals (2021) by 15.78%, which had opened at $9.5 million.

Apart from this, Thunderbolts* also remained 25% higher than Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings (2021) which had opened at $8.8 million. Earlier, the opening weekend projections of the film were expected to earn between $70 million and $75 million in North America across 4,300 theatres. Reportedly, the budget of the Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan starrer is around $180 million. Thus, it at least needs to earn $450 million to yield profits.

About The Film

Talking about Thunderbolts*, the film has been directed by Jake Schreier. It also stars Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Lewis Pullman in the lead roles. The synopsis of the film reads, “After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.”

