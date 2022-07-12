After scoring quite well in its extended opening weekend [64.80 crores], Thor: Love and Thunder saw a big drop for itself on Monday. This has been a trend with a couple of Hollywood biggies that have opened in the recent past where the opening is quite good and then Monday falls big before stabilizing from Tuesday onwards.

Not that the drops didn’t use to take place in the past but then what’s been evidenced is much more than the usual fall of around 40%-50%. This is a surprising trend but then a lot of surprising things are happening post-pandemic.

On Monday, the Chris Hemsworth starrer collected 6 crores*, which is quite some drop when compared to 18.20 crores that the Marvel film had accumulated on the opening day [Thursday]. Ideally, a double digit Monday would have really helped its case. However, looks like it’s competing more with Friday which would have been the conventional opening day. On the second day of the release the film had collected 11.40 crores and in comparison to that Monday collections actually look good enough.

Still, the fact remains that the numbers have gone below the 10 crores mark and ideally that shouldn’t have happened. Nonetheless, the collections now stands at 70.80 crores* and in the process of that happening, it has gone past the lifetime numbers of last Hollywood biggie Jurassic World: Dominion [70 crores] in 5 days flat. Thor: Love And Thunder is a hit for sure and if the collections now normalize and 100 crores mark is crossed, then it would emerge as yet another Hollywood film this year after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to have scored a century.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

