It’s a half-century for Thor: Love and Thunder. The film opened quite well on Thursday and that too with hardly any promotion. Post that it couldn’t come even close to these numbers on Friday but then the job was already done. The collections fell but not to a level where so many other notable films from Bollywood as well as South have simply crashed after the first day.

Here, a double-digit score was always there and that’s what ensured that the Hollywood release continued to sail smoothly at least. Moreover, Saturday was being to being around the same levels as Thursday, so that showed acceptance.

On Sunday, the Chris Hemsworth starrer did well all over again with 18.40 crores coming in and that’s better than the entire lifetime score of so many Bollywood releases that have arrived this year. In fact had the film been better in content then even 20 crores would have been surpassed since the release is huge and there is a ready market out there for targeting as well. Nonetheless, the fact that even this is coming in is quite remarkable as well, and now it’s about how the weekdays turn out to be.

So far, the film has collected 64.80 crores and while Monday drop is imminent, the overall haul would still be very good for it to enter the 100 Crore Club. That would mean that the Hollywood biggie would surpass the lifetime number of last success Jurassic World: Dominion [70 crores] by a huge distance and would end up being one up over that.

