Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story is trending better than The Kerala Story at the box office as the courtroom drama takes a solid jump on the first Sunday, performing much better than the opening day. However, the real test for the film lies on Monday, which will decide the fate of this drama.

Paresh Rawal’s Film VS The Kerala Story!

The Kerala Story on the opening day earned in the range of 8 crore and with jump of almost 100% at the box office, it went ahead to collect in the range of 16 crore at the box office on its day 3, Sunday. However, Paresh Rawal’s film has performed better, despite low buzz!

The Taj Story Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, November 2, The Taj Story managed to collect 2.2 – 2.3 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 130% from the opening day, which earned only 1 crore at the box office.

Here is the breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.9 crore

Day 3: 2.21 crore*

Total: 5.11 crore

*denotes estimated numbers

Paresh Rawal’s Last Solo Release

Paresh Rawal’s last solo release in the theaters was Shastry VS Shastry, also starring Neena Kulkarni. The film could earn only 60 lakh at the box office. However, the actor is also a part of Thamma, which is churning out great box office numbers.

About The Taj Story

Helmed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the film questions the roots of the Taj Mahal through Paresh Rawal, who plays a local guide from Agra.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

