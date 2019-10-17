The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 6: Stays Low On Wednesday!

The Sky Is Pink Box Office Day 6: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar starrer stayed low at the box office as just 1 crore* came in on Wednesday. The film really needed to stay stable and bring in at least over the 2 crores mark on every weekday to have some sort of collections. However that was not really the case as the numbers only kept dropping after an low start and an unimpressive weekend.

Currently, the film stands at 14.25 crores* and the first week would end around the 15 crores mark. Ideally, this should at least have been the weekend collections even after a start of 2.50 crores as this kind of growth was required for the film to sustain.

One now waits to see what do Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar sign up next. While Farhan already has a massy Toofan coming up next with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Priyanka Chopra is too good an actress to be not doing more mainstream commercial Bollywood films. She has been a popular actress for more than a decade and a half now and deserves a film which reaches out to a larger audience.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

