The Running Man might have started slow at the box office, but it is slowly moving up the ladder. Glen Powell’s film is set to surpass the domestic haul of Channing Tatum’s 2025 movie, “Roofman.” The Stephen King adaptation is consistently coming in at #2 in domestic dailies, but that will change this weekend, and it will drop below in the box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Unfortunately, the dystopian action thriller received mixed to negative reviews, which will eventually hamper its financial performance. Directed by Edgar Wright, it is expected to have an underwhelming box office run, similar to the first adaptation featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Running Man’s box office collection after 7 days in North America

Glen Powell starrer The Running Man was released last weekend and collected $16.5 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, it collected $814k on its first Thursday at the North American box office, dropping by 17% from Wednesday. The Edgar Wright-helmed thriller collected $21.2 million at the domestic box office in its first seven days.

On track to beat Channing Tatum’s Roofman at the domestic box office

Roofman is a crime film starring Channing Tatum, based on the real-life spree robber Jeffrey Manchester. It received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 87% and the audience rating stands at 85%. Roofman collected $22.7 million at the domestic box office as of November 20, its 42nd day. The film collected just $12k on its day 42.

Meanwhile, The Running Man is less than $1 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Roofman. Glen Powell‘s film will achieve this feat during its second weekend only. It is symbolically significant because this Channing Tatum starrer is more critically acclaimed than Powell’s film.

More about The Running Man

Critics said that Edgar Wright’s The Running Man moved energetically through its dark source material. Although it didn’t reach the director’s usual level of creative, standout action, it still maintained a smooth and stylish pace. The Running Man was released on November 14.

Box Office Summary

North America – $21.2 million

International – $11.2 million

Worldwide – $32.4 million

