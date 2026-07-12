The Odyssey Worldwide Box Office: How Much Does It Need To Earn To Become 2026’s Biggest Live-Action Hit? (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey is already shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of this year. As a Christopher Nolan movie with an ensemble cast, it is closely watched by the industry, and the industry will continue to observe it when it hits the screens. The movie has quite a huge target to overcome to become this year’s highest-grossing live-action film, even if only for a brief moment. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is triggering ticket frenzy worldwide. It is earning strong numbers in pre-sales, and the massive demand for the PLF screens reportedly caused ticketing websites to crash. The reactions in the early reviews are quite positive, and this film will also be pretty frontloaded. The Nolan-helmed movie is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

Which is the highest-grossing live-action movie of the year?

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael is the highest-grossing live-action movie of 2026 at the box office. The King of Pop’s biopic has also surpassed the global haul of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to become the highest-grossing biopic of all time. Now, Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey has the chance to put Nolan at the top even if it is for this year.

Michael collected $371.6 million at the domestic box office and $991.7 million worldwide. It is tracking to earn over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It might also beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary of Michael

Domestic – $371.6 million

International – $620.1 million

Worldwide – $991.7 million

How much must The Odyssey earn to become 2026’s highest-grossing live-action movie worldwide?

The Odyssey has quite a big target on its head to become the top-grossing live-action movie of the year. Christopher Nolan‘s movie must earn more than $1 billion, since Michael is still on track to cross the milestone worldwide. Judging by the strong buzz surrounding Christopher Nolan’s film, it is expected to gross at least $900 million worldwide.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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