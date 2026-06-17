The Odyssey is setting records weeks before its release. It has now set a new first-day ticket sales record at BFI IMAX, surpassing the day 1 grosses of Dune 2 and Oppenheimer. The movie is expected to become one of the biggest opening weekends at any single screen in the United Kingdom. It is turning out to be one of the biggest cinematic events. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway. It is an ambitious project by Nolan, and the movie is also generating solid buzz at the box office. After the outstanding success of Oppenheimer, fans eagerly await his movies, especially to watch them on IMAX screens.

How much did The Odyssey collect on the first day of virtual pre-sales at the BFI IMAX?

According to reports via Deadline, The Odyssey sold a massive 28k tickets on Monday alone, generating an estimated $1 million (£750k) in revenue and setting a new all-time first-day pre-sales record for the iconic cinema. It was so high in demand that more than 20k people reportedly waited in the virtual queue to secure tickets.

The screenings are scheduled for August 13, one of the final days currently on sale, and have already sold their best seats, highlighting fans’ willingness to book far in advance just to get premium seats. It is shaping up to be a must-see IMAX movie before its release.

Beats Dune 2 & Oppenheimer

The Odyssey movie has beaten the first-day ticket sales of Dune 2 and Oppenheimer. For the record, Dune 2 collected $465k (£366k back in 2024) on day 1 of pre-sales at the BFI IMAX, setting the record for the biggest day 1 pre-sales collection. It is also three times more than Oppenheimer’s $328k (£254k back in 2023). For the unversed, Oppenheimer grossed £2.2 million during its theatrical run at the BFI IMAX. Compared to this, The Odyssey is already on track to enjoy an extraordinary run in London.

What is The Odyssey about?

The film follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, while attempting to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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