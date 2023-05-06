The Kerala Story box office day 2 is here & this Vipul Shah production has continued to surprise the trade pundits. Provoking a debate about what’s propaganda and what’s art, the film has been attracting a huge chunk of viewers.

Post the humongous success of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files; it became clear that moviegoers are keen towards knowing the real hardships our fellow citizens have been facing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The movie also started the trend of such films as producers rushed towards registering the titles with XYZ Files, XYZ Story etc. Following a similar template of narrating a story depicting the real tragedies citizens face, The Kerala Story has been the centre of debate ever since its announcement.

On day 1, the film surpassed all the possible expectations hitting the ball out of the park with 8.03 crore. It’s not a high number, but when you see stars like Akshay Kumar, and Kartik Aaryan earning 2.55 crore (Selfiee) and 6.50 crore (Shehzada) on day 1, you start to realise how this is a significant achievement.

On day 2, The Kerala Story once again surprised everyone garnering massive numbers. By jumping over 50%, the film is all set to earn in the range of 11.50-12.50 crore at the box office. This will take the film’s grand total to 19.50-21.50 crore in the first two days, and that’s monumental for a movie produced at such a tight budget.

These are the numbers till the 9 pm shows at many centres, and things could be even higher depending on how it performs during the night shows. Owing to the demand, the makers have also introduced midnight shows in many places, which happened last with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

The Kerala Story claims to be based on real-life incidents of Hindu and Christian women from Kerala who converted to Islam and joined ISIS. The film stars Adah Sharma as Shalini Unnikrishnan/Fatima Ba, a nurse who was abducted and brainwashed by terrorists.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Jawan: Fan Offers Shah Rukh Khan Rs 100-200 To Release The Movie Tomorrow, King Khan’s Hilarious Reply Will Leave You In Splits!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News